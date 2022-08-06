Kothagudem: LLA to conduct junior civil judge exam model test on Sunday

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:05 PM, Sat - 6 August 22

Kothagudem: Lakkineni Legal Associates (LLA) would conduct a junior civil judge exam model screening test in Kothagudem on Sunday.

The organisers informed that the free model screening exam was being conducted for helping candidates appearing in the main screening test to be held on Aug 13. The model test was being conducted in memory of High Court advocate late Lakkineni Gopinath who passed away due to Covid-19 last year.

The screening test would be held from 10.30 am to 12:30 pm at Kothagudem Club in Kothagudem. The model screening test would be for 100 Marks with multiple choice objective type questions and candidates have to register their names before 10 am at the registration counters.

The results would be declared by 4 om on the same day. Candidates securing first, second, third and consolation marks would be felicitated with prizes by the guests. Organisers would provide the question paper and key paper to the candidates on the same day for their own appraisal.

Advocate identity cards must be presented at the time of your enrollment at the help desk/registration counter. Organisers would supply the exam pad and pen along with lunch to the candidates, said a release here.