Telangana: Naxal killed in encounter on Kothagudem-Mulugu border

Deceased said to be Ashok of Buddharam village in Ghanpur mandal of Mulugu district.

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 25 July 2024, 01:17 PM
Ashok was killed when Greyhounds forces and special party personnel were carrying out combing operations at Damaratogu-Rangapuram in Gundala mandal in the district.

Kothagudem: A naxal was killed in exchange of fire between police and Maoists in the forests on the borders of Kothagudem and Mulugu districts on Thursday.

The incident occurred when Greyhounds forces and special party personnel were carrying out combing operations at Damaratogu-Rangapuram in Gundala mandal in the district.

The deceased naxal was said to be Ashok of Buddharam village in Ghanpur mandal of Mulugu district.

