SI caught red-handed by ACB in Kothagudem

Banala Ramu allegedly demanded Rs 20,000 from the complainant K Laxma Reddy, an advocate, for filing a charge sheet against some persons accused in a case.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 25 July 2024, 06:58 PM

Representational Image

Kothagudem: A Sub-Inspector of Police of Paloncha town police station, Banala Ramu, was caught red-handed by ACB sleuths at his house at Bapuji Nagar in the town on Thursday.

The accused allegedly demanded Rs 20,000 from the complainant K Laxma Reddy, an advocate, for filing a charge sheet against some persons accused in a case. The advocate’s client Seeram Sravani lodged the complaint with the police station in connection with the case.

The bribe amount was found between a pipeline and the outer wall of the house in the wash area in the house of the accused officer.

The SI would be arrested and produced before third additional sessions judge for APE and ACB cases in Warangal, according to a release from ACB.