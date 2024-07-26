Debt-ridden farmer consumes pesticide, ends life in Kothagudem

According to family members, Ashok was upset over his financial condition and got addicted to liquor and took the extreme step

By Telangana Today Published Date - 26 July 2024, 10:49 AM

Kothagudem: A young farmer, who attempted suicide a couple of days ago, died while undergoing treatment in Khammam on Thursday.

The deceased, M Ashok (33) of Kattugudem village of Annapureddypalle mandal in the district consumed pesticide at his house and was shifted to a hospital in Khammam for treatment.

He was said to have suffered losses in agriculture and had become debt ridden. Upset over his financial condition, he was addicted to liquor and ended his life, family members said.