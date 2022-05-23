Kothagudem: Man beats wife to death in Paloncha

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:20 PM, Mon - 23 May 22

Kothagudem: A man has allegedly beaten his wife to death at Bangarujala under Paloncha Municipality limits in the district on Sunday late night hours. It was said that there have been clashes among the deceased T Mounika (28) and her husband T Buchi Babu who got into wedlock after falling in love with another a few years ago. They had two children. Recently Babu started suspecting his wife’s fidelity and used to thrash her often. In an inebriated condition he severely beaten up Mounika with a stick on Sunday late night and she died on the spot following a bleeding head injury. Police launched a probe into the incident.