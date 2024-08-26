Kothagudem: Minister Ponguleti inaugurates press club at Paloncha

Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy along with MLA K Sambasiva Rao and Suresh Reddy inaugurated the press club on Monday. The minister wanted the media to serve as a bridge between the government and the public by highlighting public problems.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 26 August 2024, 09:43 PM

26KM2: Minister P Srinivas Reddy inaugurated a press club at Paloncha in Kothagudem district.

Kothagudem: The journalist fraternity at Paloncha in the district could now boast of a swanky press club, courtesy Shyamala Gopalan Educational Foundation (SGEF) and Genco’s KTPS.

KTPS donated a piece of land for the press club, which was built by SGEF founder Nalla Suresh Reddy at a cost of Rs 45 lakh near KTPS guest house on Kothagudem and Bhadrachalam main road.

The minister appreciated Suresh Reddy for constructing the building at his own expense for the convenience of the local journalists. A nature lover from Kothagudem Mokkala Rajasekhar, presented a Krishna Tulsi plant to Suresh Reddy as a mark of appreciation and to mark Krishnashtami.

Suresh Reddy lauded Rajasekhar for his efforts to spread greenery and creating environmental awareness among the public and said SGEF has also been working towards environmental protection.