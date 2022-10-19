Kothagudem: NCSC directs SCCL officials to submit action taken report on SCs promotions

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:35 PM, Wed - 19 October 22

Kothagudem: The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) has directed SCCL officials to appear before the commission with an action taken report on the implementation of rule of reservation in promotions for SC officials in the company.

It might be noted that the Commission summoned the SCCL officials to appear before it for a hearing on a case related to the implementation of rule of reservation in promotions and other grievances.

SCCL Director (Personnel Administration and Welfare) S Chandrashekhar, Director (Finance) N Balram, General Manager (Personnel) K Basavaiah along with All India SC/ST Rights Protection Association national senior vice president Golla Ramesh appeared before the commission in New Delhi, recently.

The development came following a petition filed before the NCSC by Ramesh for the implementation of the rule of reservation in promotions in the SCCL. He apprised the commission about the company’s failure to follow GO MS 154 of 2008, which suggested implementing rule of reservation in promotions to SC/STs by considering future vacancies in the panel year.

He further informed the commission that the company has not implemented the GO from 2008 to 2018. Then the commission Chairman Vijay Sampla directed the SCCL officials to promote the eligible dalit officials as per the provisions of the GO and appear before the commission on Nov 28 with action taken report.

With regard to other grievances such as giving posting to SC/ST officials in focal points, allotting two civil contracts to SC/STs and reservation to SC/STs to operate hire vehicles in the company, the NCSC Chairman suggested discussing those issues in the next hearing, Ramesh said in a statement here on Wednesday.