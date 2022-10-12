Memories, emotions mark reunion of 1973-74 SSC batch of Godavarikhani Govt Jr College

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:34 PM, Wed - 12 October 22

Students of 1973-74 SSC batch of the Government Junior College, Godavarikhani taking photograph in Godavarikhani on Wednesday.

Peddapalli: Meeting with their batchmates after a long gap of 50 years since they left the school prompted them to take a trip down memory lane. A total of 76 students of the 1973-74 SSC batch of the Government Junior College at Gandhi Nagar in Godavarikhani gathered at the Laxmi Prasanna conference hall in Godavarikhani on Wednesday to recollect precious memories.

Nostalgia was in the air for this alumni meeting, said to be the first one since they left the school campus in 1974. They also honoured nine of their teachers and thanked them for the guidance that helped them for almost 50 years. Speaking on the occasion, one of the retired teachers, Madhusudhan Rao said the right guidance of the teachers could help the students reach their goals in their lives. Teachers Maruthiraju, PT Swamy and Rajakomuariah also spoke at the meeting.

Also Read Karimnagar: Woman protests after husband rejects her for giving birth to girl

While Supriya and Sucharitha performed a classical dance, Senior Divisional Manager of the LIC Sandhya took the gathering back to 1974 with a recollection of memories. Several of them came up with performances showcasing their talent and skills in arts during the celebrations.

Retired AGM, SCCL, Ravi Kumar, Retired Professor of English, Kakatiya University, Warnagal, Dr V Srinivas, Ravi Kumar, Team Manager (Instrumentation) Joseph, Ramella Ramalingam, and Swamy coordinated the programme.