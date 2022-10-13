SCCL to pay Diwali bonus of Rs 296 crore to its workers under PLRS

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:27 PM, Thu - 13 October 22

Hyderabad: The State-owned Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) has decided to release Rs 296 crore under Performance Linked Reward Scheme (PLRS) to workers as Diwali bonus. An amount of Rs 76,500 will be deposited into the salary accounts of eligible workers on October 21, accordingly.

The company HAD released Rs 368 crore i.e. 30 per cent of the company’s profit share for 2021-22 to workers, as annual bonus. Workers and employees who are eligible to receive both the bonuses will be paid an average of Rs 1.60 lakh each.

SCCL chairman and managing director N Sridhar informed that the bonus was being paid as per the instructions of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao considering the performance of the company in the financial year of 2021-22. He pointed out that if the workers improve the company’s performance, they too get incentivised and receive such huge bonuses. He also thanked the Chief Minister for his gesture on behalf of the Sinagreni workers. He urged the workers to strive hard to achieve the target of excavating 7 crore tonnes of coal during the current fiscal.