Kothagudem Police asked to ensure better services

The SP presented certificates to Assistant Sub-Inspectors of Police, Tirumala Rao and Venkateshwar Rao of Paloncha police station as they were selected as the ‘Best vertical officer-2019.

By | Published: 8:07 pm

Kothagudem: The Superintendent of Police (SP) Sunil Dutt has advised the incharges of all functional verticals to make committed efforts for rendering specialised services to the public.

He presented certificates of appreciation to best vertical officers for their outstanding performance in their respective wings, a statement said here on Wednesday. The performance of the police personnel was reviewed based on key performance indicators.

The personnel manning all functional verticals of the department have to ensure uniform police services delivery to the satisfaction of individual citizens and the society, Dutt said.

