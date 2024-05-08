Air India Express grounds Hyderabad flights as cabin crew protests continue

The impact of this protest has been felt not only nationally but also locally, affecting flights from Hyderabad Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) to various destinations from Tuesday night until Wednesday morning.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 May 2024, 01:20 PM

Hyderabad: Air India Express, a Tata Group-run airline, is facing significant disruptions as more than 70 international and domestic flights have been canceled due to a mass sick leave taken by a section of cabin crew members. The impact of this protest has been felt not only nationally but also locally, affecting flights from Hyderabad Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) to various destinations from Tuesday night until Wednesday morning.

The cancellations have led to inconvenience for passengers, with international flights such as RGIA to King Abdulaziz International Airport (flight number IX 997) and domestic flights like Hyderabad to Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport (flight number IX 1229), Hyderabad to Varanasi (flight number IX 1170), and Hyderabad to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport (flight number IX 587) being among those affected.

This protest has caused chaos at airports, with passengers expressing their frustration on social media platforms about the sudden flight cancellations.