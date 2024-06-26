Kothagudem police playing key role in preventing ganja smuggling: SP Rohith Raju

The SP along with district Collector Jithesh V Patil participated in an awareness rally here on Wednesday marking Anti-Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking Day. He administered a pledge for the participants to work for a drug-free society on the occasion.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 26 June 2024, 06:42 PM

Kothagudem police organised a rally marking Anti-Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking Day.

Kothagudem: The district police have prevented smuggling of nearly 5000 kg of ganja in the past six months, informed Superintendent of Police B Rohith Raju.

Rohith Raju said that the district police was effectively dealing with the illegal transportation of ganja through the district, which borders the States of Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh. More than 30,000 kg of seized ganja has been burnt in the district so far.

Kothagudem district has become a pioneer in Telangana state with the efforts of the district police in preventing the transportation of ganja, the SP added.

Collector Patil said that the role of the police department was very important in preventing narcotics drugs smuggling in the district. Parents and teachers should keep an eye on what the children are doing and everyone should work hard for a drug-free society in Telangana.