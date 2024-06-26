Police seizes 280 kg ganja in Hyderabad, 3 held

According to the police, the trio purchased the contraband from Odhisa and were transporting to Solapur in two cars on Tuesday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 26 June 2024, 04:02 PM

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda police arrested three persons who were allegedly smuggling ganja in two cars on Tuesday. The police seized 280 kg ganja, two cars and three mobile phones from them.

The arrested were Bhosale Aba Machhindra (29), Avinash Shivaji Rathod (19) and Siddha Rameshwar Pujari (27), all residents of Solapur in Maharashtra.

According to the police, the trio purchased the contraband from one Teja in Odhisa, and were transporting it to Solapur when they were caught.

“The gang works for Ajay Rathod, a ganja trader in Maharashtra. On his instructions, Bhosale, Avinash and Siddha went to Odhisa and purchased the contraband from Teja, who is a ganja cultivator and supplier. While on way back from Odhisa, the SOT team caught them,” said Rachakonda Commissioner of Police, Tarun Joshi.