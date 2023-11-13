Kothagudem: Political rivalry between Vanama and Adavelli Krishna ends

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:07 PM, Mon - 13 November 23

Political rivalry between Kothagudem BRS candidate Vanam Venkateswara Rao and Adavelli Krishna ended.

Kothagudem: MP Vaddiraju Ravichandra’s political ingenuity has ended the 14-year political rivalry between Kothagudem BRS candidate MLA, Vanama Venkateswara Rao and Adavelli Krishna, who were relatives.

Krishna had quit the Congress and joined the BRS in the presence of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao recently. Led by Kothagudem election in-charge, Ravichandra, Krishna visited Venkateswara Rao’s residence at Paloncha for the first time in 14 years on Saturday night.

Later Venkateswara Rao along with his wife Padmavati and family members visited Krishna’s residence. Krishna and his wife Susheela gave a hearty welcome to Venkateswara Rao and his wife. Susheela and Padmavati are the sisters. Speaking on the occasion Krisha said that he would work for the victory of Venkateswara Rao. He also called upon his followers to work for the victory of the BRS candidate. Followers of both the leaders burst crackers to celebrate the moment.

Venkateswara Rao and Krishna joining hands was a good sign for the victory of the BRS in Kothagudem. All the party workers and leaders should set aside their differences and work for the victory of the BRS candidate, stated Ravichandra.