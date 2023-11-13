CM KCR tears into Revanth’s ignorance, exposes Congress ‘golmaal’ plans

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao slammed Congress leaders for making baseless allegations against the Dharani portal and stated that Rahul Gandhi and TPCC chief Revanth Reddy lacked sympathy towards farmers in Telangana

Published Date - 08:25 PM, Mon - 13 November 23

BRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao addressing Praja Ashirvada Sabha meeting in Bhadrachalam.

Hyderabad: Tearing into TPCC president A Revanth Reddy for his apparent lack of agricultural knowledge, BRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Monday dismissed the former’s statement that three hours of power supply using 10 horse power (HP) pump sets was adequate in Telangana, stating that the Congress leader lacked even basic knowledge on pump sets used in Telangana.

Stating that Revanth Reddy was making impractical suggestions to mislead people, the Chief Minister pointed out that farmers in the State use 3HP and 5HP pump sets, for which 24 hours of quality power supply was necessary.

Addressing well-attended Praja Ashirvada Sabha meetings covering Ashwaraopeta, Bhadrachalam, Pinapaka and Narsampet constituencies on Monday, the Chief Minister said the TPCC president’s ignorance was evident. The Congress was openly stating that it would do ‘golmaal’ if it was voted to power, he said.

“I do not know if he is just arrogant or never cultivated on a farm. Farmers in Telangana irrigate their lands using 3HP pump sets and the Telangana government is giving them 24 hours of free, quality power supply. Farmers do not have the 10HP pump sets that Revanth Reddy is talking about. Who is going to buy those for them?” he asked, adding that there were over 30 lakh agricultural pump sets in the State and demanded that the Congress clarify on who would replace all these pump sets, if their party was planning to supply only three hours of power. Statements from Congress leaders was making it evident that the party would create chaos in Telangana if voted to power, he said.

Chandrashekhar Rao said the State government was strengthening the power supply network to provide three-phase power supply to remote tribal areas with around Rs.300 crore.

“Why did the previous Congress governments never think of such measures to save tribal hamlets from regular power outages?” he asked, recalling the injustice meted out to Telangana by shifting a proposed thermal power plant from Manuguru to Vijayawada.

“Hence, after the State formation, we established a new thermal power plant at Manuguru to address the power supply issue to some extent,” he said.

The BRS president also slammed Congress leaders for making baseless allegations against the Dharani portal and stated that Rahul Gandhi and TPCC chief Revanth Reddy lacked sympathy towards farmers in the State. “The Dharani portal is key for implementation of schemes like Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima and disbursement of paddy procurement funds. If Dharani is scrapped, these schemes cannot be implemented,” he added.

The Chief Minister promised to strengthen the embankment of Godavari River near Bhadrachalam with an outlay of Rs.1,000 crore to prevent frequent floods and inundation of the temple town. He also announced a Dalit Bandhu pilot project for the entire tribal region of Bhadradri Kothagudem district if voted to power. He also assured to develop tribal areas in the third term of the BRS and to complete pending irrigation projects to supply water to the last acre in the ayacut.

The Chief Minister emphasised the need for subsidies in agriculture and pointed out that the BRS government had ensured that there was no cess on irrigation, apart from providing round-the-clock free power and procuring every single grain available through 7,500 procurement centres. He reminded the gathering that the State government had addressed the Podu lands issue and was even providing Rythu Bandhu as well as Rythu Bima to the beneficiaries.

“No government thought of the welfare of Lambadas and Girijans. We gave podu lands and thandas were turned into gram panchayats. Reservation has been increased to 10 percent and employment opportunities have increased,” he added.