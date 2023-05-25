Kothagudem: Public told to be aware of BIS quality standards of products

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:57 PM, Thu - 25 May 23

Additional Collector K Venkateswarlu speaking at a meeting on BIS standards in Kothagudem on Thursday.

Kothagudem: Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) Joint Director Sujatha has asked the public to be aware of quality standards of products they purchase.

She along with additional Collector K Venkateswarlu took part in an awareness programme on BIS standards organised for the district officers of all departments under the aegis of the district civil supplies department here on Thursday.

Sujatha explained about the hallmark of gold and silver quality standards. As many as 21,675 products in various sectors across the country have been brought under BIS quality standards. Similarly, BIS certification has been issued for 1107 products in the country, certification has been issued for 459 products under mandatory certification.

She said that about 40,000 licenses have been issued so far for the manufacture of goods. Besides, BIS works in connection with the quality standards of imported goods and equipment in various sectors in the country in collaboration with international quality standards organisations.

BIS has provided an online facility for applying for licenses to various product manufacturers as per BIS standards. The products of manufacturers who do not comply with the quality standards would be seized, fines would be imposed along with jail, she warned.

Additional Collector Venkateswarlu said that people should have a comprehensive understanding of BIS prescribed standards of the commodities used in people’s daily life. He explained the importance and necessity of maintaining quality standards codes issued by the BIS for various sectors.

BIS staff members Krishna Veer Verma and A Anoop Kumar made a powerpoint presentation on the standards to be followed regarding supply and consumption of goods. District Civil Supplies Officer Mallikarjun and others were present.

