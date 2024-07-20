Kothagudem: Rs 3.94 lakh compensation sanctioned for flood-affected villagers

He inspected the flood-affected Gummadavalli and Peddavagu area as well as agricultural lands where sand was deposited due to the floods.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 July 2024, 08:42 PM

He inspected the flood-affected Gummadavalli and Peddavagu area as well as agricultural lands where sand was deposited due to the floods.

Kothagudem: An amount of Rs 3.94 lakh has been sanctioned to provide compensation to the villagers whose property was damaged due to breach in Peddavagu project, said Kothagudem RDO Madhu.

He inspected the flood-affected Gummadavalli and Peddavagu area as well as agricultural lands where sand was deposited due to the floods. He said that everyone who was affected by the floods would get help from the government.

Madhu said that 44 houses were completely damaged, 21 partially, while three kacha houses and 42 cattle sheds were also damaged. Rs 4100 would be given for completely damaged huts, Rs 5200 for partially damaged pucca houses, Rs 3200 for kacha houses and Rs 2100 for cattle sheds as compensation as per government orders.

Those affected by the Peddavagu breach were moved to the relief centre at Gummadavalli Government School and meals were arranged for them. Power supply was restored by NPDCL staff in Gummadavalli, he added.