Heavy to very heavy rains to lash Telangana for next 24 hours: IMD

Light to moderate downpour, which was recorded in almost all the regions of Hyderabad on Saturday, are unlikely to relent, as the city is expected to witness steady rainfall all through Sunday, the forecast indicated.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 20 July 2024, 08:25 PM

Photo: Surya Sridhar

Hyderabad: Multiple districts in Telangana, which have been battered by extremely heavy downpour since past two-days, are expected to witness similar intensity of rainfall for the next 24-hours, Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Hyderabad in its weather forecast on Saturday, said.

Continuous light to moderate showers were witnessed throughout Saturday at almost all the regions of Hyderabad including Kukatpally, Quthbullapur, Uppal, Musheerabad, Rajendranagar, Bandlaguda, and others. Khairatabad and Shaikpet areas received 21 mm of rainfall, while Golconda and Bandlaguda received 20.3 mm and 19.3 mm of rainfall respectively.

Indicating heavy to very heavy downpour, the IMD has issued an orange alert for Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Jagital, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Mahabubabad, Warangal and Hanumakonda on Sunday.

A yellow alert indicating heavy rainfall has been issued for places in Adilabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Rajanna Siricilla, Karimnagar and Peddapalli for Sunday while in general, almost all the places in Telangana are expected to receive light to moderate rain or thundershowers on Sunday and even on Monday, the IMD forecast indicated.

According to the Telangana Development and Planning Society data, Sarvaipet in Jayashankar Bhupalpally and Kondapur in the Mancherial district received the highest rainfall in the state with 75.2 and 66 mm rainfall respectively. Asifabad, Nirmal, Adilabad, and Mulugu also received moderate downpours.

From 22 to 24 July, the meteorological department is yet to issue any warning. However, authorities have urged public to take precautions while venturing out of their homes.