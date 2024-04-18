Lord Rama’s Pattabhishekam celebrated on a grand note at Bhadradri

The event took place at the colourfully decorated Kalyana Mandapam at Mithila Stadium on the temple premises in the presence of a large number of devotees.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 18 April 2024, 06:50 PM

Priests performing the coronation ceremony of Lord Rama at Bhadrachalam in Kothagudem district on Thursday.

Kothagudem: Maha Pattabhishekam (Coronation) ceremony of Lord Rama was performed in a majestic manner at the historical Sri Seetha Ramachandra Swamy Devasthanam at Bhadrachalam on Monday.

The event took place at the colourfully decorated Kalyana Mandapam at Mithila Stadium on the temple premises in the presence of a large number of devotees. The priests brought festival deities from the main temple to the mandapam amid chanting of vedic mantras and performed the coronation ceremony as per the temple’s traditions.

The ceremony, preceded by rituals like Vishwaksena puja, Punyahavachanam and others was performed by chief priests Amaravadi Vijayaraghavan and Podicheti Seetaramanuja Charyulu, Sthanacharyulu KE Sthalasai and vedic scholar Murali Krishnamacharyulu.

Lord Rama was adorned with ornaments like golden ‘padukalu’, Raja Dandam (sceptre ), Raja Mudrika (royal seal), golden chatram (umbrella), Chintaku Patakam, golden sword, and finally golden crown marking the occasion.

Tridandi Devanatha Ramanatha Jeeyar Swamy, under whose supervision the ceremony was conducted, gave a message to the devotees explaining the significance of celebrating Lord Rama’s coronation.

Prior to the ceremony the priests conducted a special pujas in the main temple. Sthalasai narrated the event in full detail to the devotees. Governor CP Radhakrishnan presented silk clothes to Lord Rama as per the tradition.

Endowment commissioner Hanumantha Rao, education department principal secretary B Venkatesham, district Collector Dr. Priyanka Ala, SP B Rohith Raju and the temple EO L Rama Devi took part in the celebration.

Endowment commissioner Hanumantha Rao lauded the district administration for successfully conducting Sri Rama Navami and Pattabhishekam celebrations. Collector Dr. Ala appreciated the officials and staff for delivering their duties effectively during the celebrations.