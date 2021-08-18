Kothagudem: Three killed in accident at SCCL opencast mine

Kothagudem: Two SCCL workers and a contract worker were killed in an accident at PK opencast-2 mine at Manugur area in the district on Wednesday evening

The three workers died on the spot when a dumper hit and crushed a SUV in the mine. The deceased were identified as Pasha, an electrician, Sagar, general mazdoor and Venkanna, the SUV driver.

