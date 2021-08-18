Wednesday, August 18, 2021
Kothagudem: Three killed in accident at SCCL opencast mine

By Telangana Today
Published: 18th Aug 2021 7:54 pm
SCCL opencast mine
An SUV was crushed by a dumper killing three persons at PK OC-2 mine at Manugur in Kothagudem district on Wednesday.

Kothagudem: Two SCCL workers and a contract worker were killed in an accident at PK opencast-2 mine at Manugur area in the district on Wednesday evening

The three workers died on the spot when a dumper hit and crushed a SUV in the mine. The deceased were identified as Pasha, an electrician, Sagar, general mazdoor and Venkanna, the SUV driver.

