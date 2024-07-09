Kothagudem: Timely response of boat operator saves man’s life

Boat operator saves a devotee drowning in Godavari river while taking bath, who came to offer prayers at Bhadradri Temple.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 9 July 2024, 05:06 PM

Representational Image

Kothagudem: Timely response by a boat operator saved a man’s life at Bhadrachalam in the district on Tuesday.

It was said that a devotee, Ramesh of Prakasam district in Andhra Pradesh, who came to offer prayers at Bhadradri Temple, went to take a bath in river Godavari. As he could not gauge the depth of water started drowning in the river.

The boat operator, Prasad who got alerted at the shouting of onlookers jumped into the river and brought the man to the shore. He was administered first-aid and his condition was stable.