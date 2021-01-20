Kothagudem: TRS leader extends financial assistance to bereaved family

K Sagar, a 21-year-old youth from AMC Colony in the town met with an accident on January 7 and suffered serious head injuries

Kothagudem: In a humanitarian gesture, a TRS leader in Bhadrachalam in the district has extended financial assistance to a family that lost its sole bread-winner in a road accident recently.

K Sagar, a 21-year-old youth from AMC Colony in the town met with an accident on January 7 and suffered serious head injuries. His friends raised Rs 1.20 lakh towards his treatment but he died while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Hyderabad a couple of days ago.

The youth’s mother, Sunitha, who lost her husband sometime ago, is mentally unstable. Learning about the plight of the family, a former ZPTC and TRS leader Annam Satyanarayana Murthy donated Rs. 20,000 to the family on Tuesday.

Speaking to Telangana Today on Wednesday, Murthy said Sagar was a good person and used to help others while he was alive. He also promised Sagar’s mother that she would be extended further support to run the family.

Local TRS leaders Ram Babu, Narasimha, Gopi Nagender, Pilaka Sairam, Kishore and others were present.

