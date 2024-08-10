Kothagudem: Woman drinks mosquito repellent liquid thinking it is water, dies

The woman was said to have drank the liquid stored in a plastic water bottle as she was thirsty when she was working in the eighth ward of Kothagudem municipality.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 August 2024, 06:15 PM

Kothagudem: A municipal contract worker, Bathula Odemma (65), died here after she drank a colourless mosquito repellent fogging liquid mistaking it to be drinking water.

The woman was said to have drank the liquid stored in a plastic water bottle as she was thirsty when she was working in the eighth ward of Kothagudem municipality. As she fell sick, locals rushed her to the Government General Hospital for treatment, where she died on Saturday morning.

The family members and people’s organisations complained that the doctors at the hospital and the municipal officials failed to ensure proper treatment to the worker and it led to her death.The members of people’s organisations staged a protest at the government hospital mortuary demanding Rs 25 lakh as compensation to the family of the woman.

MLA K Sambasiva Rao announced Rs.3 lakh as immediate assistance and Rs.10, 000 for funeral expenses, besides a contract job to one of the family members as well as a pucca house.