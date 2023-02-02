Krishna Ella releases book on ‘Economics of Covid-19’

Dr Krishna M Ella released a book “Economics of Covid-19- Digital Health, Education and Psychology” at his office at Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:33 PM, Thu - 2 February 23

Krishna Ella along with Ramkishan and Prof Suresh Lal releasing the "Boon on Economics of Covid-19" on Thursday in Hyderabad.

Warangal: Bharat Biotech International Limited founder and executive chairman Dr Krishna M Ella said India was drawing the world’s attention, not only because of its population explosion but also because of its prevailing and emerging health profile and profound political, economic, and social transformations.

He released a book “Economics of Covid-19- Digital Health, Education and Psychology” at his office at Hyderabad on Thursday. The book was edited by Prof B. Suresh Lal, Principal University College and Head Department of Economics, Kakatiya University, Warangal and Naiya Patel, a research scholar from the USA.

Speaking on the occasion, Ella said, “Covid-19 is not only a global pandemic and public health crisis; it has also severely affected the global economy. Moreover, in this crucial time of Covid-19, Bharat Biotech developed vaccines and potential treatments for Covid-19.”

Prof Lal said the book attempted to serve public policymakers, academicians, and stakeholders as a source of evidence-based literature through 15 scholarly works. The book could be used as a handbook for policymakers, academics, and scholars to learn about the potential impact of a pandemic globally, he said.