IMA doctors to adopt 27 villages in Karimnagar

Karimnagar: As part of the IMA’s ‘Aao Gaon Chale’ (Let’s go to the villages) programme, doctors of the district chapter have come forward to adopt 27 villages in Karimnagar. Besides health awareness programmes, complete medical assistance would also be provided to villagers.

A doctor would adopt a village and conduct medical camps and awareness programmes in coordination with government officials and public representatives. Announcing this to media persons here on Thursday, IMA State president Dr BN Rao said doctors, who have adopted the villages, would visit villages once a month, conduct free medical camps, distribute medicines, and organise health awareness programmes. They would ensure that infants are vaccinated, perform health awareness for adolescent girls and pregnant women and check anemia, identify patients suffering from diabetes and hypertension and distribute medicines.

Informing that they had constituted a committee of public health and community service headed by Dr Ranga Reddy and Dr Aleem, Dr Kishan and Dr Jhansi Lakshmi as its members, he hoped that the Karimnagar IMA would emerge as a role model in the State in implementation of the village adoption programme.