Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal deadline extended till March 31, 2024

The claims of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are still going on and the judgment is likely to take longer, hence the Centre has decided to extend the deadline of the tribunal

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:45 AM, Sun - 9 July 23

The claims of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are still going on and the judgment is likely to take longer, hence the Centre has decided to extend the deadline of the tribunal

Hyderabad: The Central government on Saturday extended the deadline of the Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal (KWDT) till March 31, 2024.

The Jal Shakti Ministry has issued an order to this effect. As the verdict on the water dispute settlement is yet to be given, the Centre has decided to extend the deadline, an official of the Irrigation Department said. In fact, the tribunal’s verdict is to be issued by August 1 this year.

The claims of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are still going on and the judgment is likely to take longer, hence the Centre has decided to extend the deadline of the tribunal, the official added.

Also Read Mukhra (K) becomes first insured village in Telangana