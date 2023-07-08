Mukhra (K) becomes first insured village in Telangana

The sarpanch of the village Gadge Meenakshi handed over documents of insurance to 220 households of the habitations on Saturday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:18 PM, Sat - 8 July 23

Adilabad: Mukhra (K), a model village in Echoda mandal, added another feather to its cap by becoming the first habitation in Telangana to have insured by 100 percent. The sarpanch of the village Gadge Meenakshi handed over documents of insurance to 220 households of the habitations on Saturday.

Meenakshi said that she extended life insurance cover to all the families of the village by spending her money. She stated that she purchased policies of National Pension System, SBI and LIC as part of the initiative. MPTC member G Subhash, Common Service Centre District Manager Rahul, and many others were present.

Mukhra (K) of Echoda mandal bagged national-level Gram Urja Swaraj Vishesh award-2023 and an incentive of Rs 50 lakh. It won Swacch Sujal Shakti Samman in 2023, Deen Dayal Upadhyay Panchayat Shashaktikaran Purashkar-2022 for effectively implementing various schemes, Biodiversity award in 2022 and Swacch Sarvekshan Award in 2020.

It got three awards at the national Panchayat Awards Ceremony 2021-22 organised on the premises of Prof Jayashankar Telangana State Agriculture University in Hyderabad.

The model village installed two rooftop solar grids that can produce electricity of 6 KV using revenue earned by selling of vermi-compost fertilizer produced by the rural civic body in November to achieve self-reliance in power production.

It achieved an open defecation-free tag by constructing toilets in all households. It planted 1 lakh saplings in open spaces, palle prakriti vanam and on the premises of every house.