Kriti Kharbanda shines in silver co-ord set at Lakme Fashion Week 2023

By ANI Published Date - 07:10 PM, Sun - 15 October 23

Photo: PTI

New Delhi: Actor Kriti Kharbanda served a simple yet classic look on the last day of Lakme Fashion Week 2023.

The ‘Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana’ star walked the ramp on Sunday for designers Abhishek and Vinita in the national capital.

She looked stunning in an embellished silver co-ord set, featuring a blazer with matching trousers and a bralette underneath.

For the glam, she opted for minimal makeup and styled her hair in soft curls.

Have a look at her pictures from the fashion show.

Kriti’s look left her fans in awe. The pictures have been flooded with loads of compliments. “Wow.She looks gorgeous,” a fan commented. “Love it. She looks so comfortable in it,” another one wrote.

Earlier, on Saturday, Malaika Arora walked the ramp in a pantsuit. She channelled her inner boss babe in chic top that featured a strapless design, and a plunging neckline. The top was paired with oversized flared trousers and an oversized blazer. Malaika glammed her showstopper look with a gold statement choker and pointed black stilettos with killer high heels.

Lakme Fashion Week 2023 began in Delhi on October 10.