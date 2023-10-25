Kriti Kharbanda celebrates 4 years of ‘Housefull 4’

Actors Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde, Kriti Kharbanda starrer fantasy action comedy film 'Housefull 4' completed four years

By ANI Published Date - 08:08 PM, Wed - 25 October 23

Mumbai: Actors Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde, Kriti Kharbanda starrer fantasy action comedy film ‘Housefull 4’ completed four years on Wednesday.

To mark the occasion, Kharbanda took to her Instagram and shared a string of pictures from the sets of the movie. She captioned the post, “#4yearsofhousefull4. A journey like no other! An experience like no other! An opportunity like no other! Big big thank u to the entire team for making me a part of a film I’ve followed since the very beginning. From being a fan of the franchise to actually starring in one, this has been one hell of a ride.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti Kharbanda (@kriti.kharbanda)

‘Housefull 4’ is the fourth instalment in the popular ‘Housefull’ film series.

The film was directed by Farhad Samji and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The movie combines elements of comedy, romance, and fantasy and revolves around a reincarnation theme. It tells the story of three couples from two different eras, who are reincarnated after 600 years.

The film includes plenty of slapstick humour and is known for its over-the-top and entertaining comedy sequences.

Kriti Kharbanda, recently, walked the ramp on Sunday for designers Abhishek and Vinita in the national capital. She looked stunning in an embellished silver co-ord set, featuring a blazer with matching trousers and a bralette underneath.

Kriti made her big screen debut with the Telugu film ‘Boni’ in 2009. Her first screen appearance in Bollywood was in 2016 with “Raaz: Reboot,” a horror-thriller by Vikram Bhatt. However, Kirti rose to prominence in the industry after her strong performance in the hit Bollywood film ‘Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana’ in 2017.

She will be next seen in Abir Sengupta’s upcoming comedy flick ‘Risky Romeo’ alongside Sunny Singh.