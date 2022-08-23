KRMB meet in September, key issues in focus

Hyderabad: Key issues pertaining to sharing of Krishna River water between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and evolving a sound mechanism for the operation of powerhouses of Srisailam and Nagarjuna Sagar Project (NSP) for ensuring proper reservoir management are expected to be discussed during a meeting of River Management Committee (RMC) of Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) next month.

Another crucial issue regarding the formulation of rule curves of Srisailam and NSP reservoirs might also be discussed during the meeting. A few days ago, officials from Telangana Irrigation and Command Area Development (I&CAD) requested KRMB to furnish data for the formulation of rule curves of Srisailam and NSP reservoirs at the earliest while convening the next RMC meeting.

One more key issue to evolve a methodology for demarcation of surplus water over and above 75 per cent dependable flows in the Krishna basin under Telangana and AP region would also be discussed. The same issue came up for discussion during the RMC meeting conducted on August 4. Senior officials from I&CAD would be giving a detailed presentation during the meeting.