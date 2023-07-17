KRMB: Three member committee meeting preponed to July 18

The meeting of the three member committee of the Krishna River Management Board was earlier scheduled for July 19
Hyderabad: The meeting of the three member committee of the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) which was scheduled for July 19, has been preponed to Wednesday (July 18).
The meeting was convened by the River Board to discuss the water indent placed by Andhra Pradesh. Water releases were sought to fill the drinking water tanks in the command area on priority. It will be held now virtually.
In fact the Engineer-in-Chief (Irrigation) of Telangana, who has been preoccupied with urgent issues to be attended, has sought postponement. He wrote to the board to this effect. But the board had opted for advancing it by a day.