Krystle D’Souza relishes Hyderabad’s culinary delights

The actress recently shared a glimpse of her indulgence through the Stories section of her Instagram, posting pictures of the delicious food she enjoyed. The photos featured her savoring mutton soup and the iconic Hyderabadi biryani, captioned with the phrase, "How not to."

By IANS Updated On - 9 September 2024, 10:06 AM

Mumbai: Actress Krystle D’Souza, who predominantly works in television, is enjoying the culinary delights in Hyderabad.

The actress is currently in Hyderabad for shooting for a web series which is currently underway at the Ramoji Film City.

She made her web debut with ‘Fittrat’ in 2019 and film debut with ‘Chehre’ in 2021.

The actress recently saw the release of her film ‘Visfot’. The film also stars Riteish Deshmukh, Fardeen Khan and Priya Bapat.

The film, directed by Kookie Gulati, is the official Hindi adaptation of the 2012 Venezuelan Oscar entry ‘Rock, Paper and Scissors’. The film has been bankrolled by Sanjay Gupta’s White Feather Films and T-Series.

In July, she was reportedly summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) along with Karan Wahi with regards to a money laundering case linked to illegal online forex trading through international brokers, namely the OctaFx trading app.