KT Rama Rao praises Constable Yadaiah for President’s Medal for Gallantry

On X, BRS working president KT Rama Rao commended Yadaiah's dedication, highlighting that his bravery exemplifies the commitment of the Telangana Police, who have consistently worked hard under effective leadership.

By Telangana Today
Updated On - 16 August 2024, 10:42 AM
Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao lauded constable Chaduvu Yadaiah for his bravery and congratulated him for being awarded the President’s Medal for Gallantry. Yadaiah was recognised for his bravery in apprehending a chain-snatching suspects in 2022, despite receving multiple stabbings during the incident.

Taking to X, Rama Rao praised Yadaiah’s dedication, noting that his courageous act is a testament to the commitment of the Telangana Police, who have consistently worked diligently under an effective leadership. He appreciated Yadaiah’s sincere approach to his duty and the welfare of the public, calling it an inspiration for all employees, particularly those in government service.

Yadaiah, currently serving at Madhapur CCS, tracked down the chain-snatching suspects following a complaint from an elderly woman who was robbed off her gold chain in 2022. He was attacked with a knife and was stabbed repeatedly. Despite severe injuries, he managed to catch and hold onto them resulting in their arrest. He was hospitalised for 17 days.

