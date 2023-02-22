KT Rama Rao to inaugurate 900 SCCL quarters, 994 2BHK houses in Bhupalpally

Published Date - 06:39 PM, Wed - 22 February 23

Bhupalpally: All arrangements have been made for the visit of IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao‘s tour to Bhupalpally Assembly constituency on Thursday. He will inaugurate 900 residential quarters built for the workers of the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) at a cost of Rs.210 crore at Manjoor Nagar here. He will also inaugurate 994 2BHK houses constructed at Bhaskar Gadda locality by the State government for the poor.

After inaugurating the SCCL quarters, the Minister will participate in a plantation programme where 4,000 saplings will be planted under the SCCL jurisdiction. He is also scheduled to inaugurate the Roads and Buildings guesthouse built at a cost of Rs.3 crore and community hall built at a cost of Rs 23 lakh for the use of differently abled people.

Later, the Minister will inaugurate a mini-stadium constructed at a cost of Rs 4.50 crore at Subash Nagar and an integrated vegetable and meat market besides inaugurating the street-vendors zone here. He will also lay the foundation for the construction of a min-library during his visit.

Rama Rao will address a public meeting at Ambedkar stadium as well. With the State government regularising the land as per the GOs 58 and 76, the MA&UD Minister will also hand over pattas to some eligible poor people apart from handing over bank linkage loans to SHG members.

Meanwhile, the police have imposed traffic curbs under the Bhupalpally town limits on Thursday in view of the Minister’s visit.