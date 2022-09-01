K’taka: Muslim student thrashed for having friendship with Hindu girl, 9 held

By IANS Published: Published Date - 03:06 PM, Thu - 1 September 22

Dakshina Kannada: Karnataka police have arrested nine students in connection with thrashing of a Muslim student for developing friendship with a Hindu girl in Sullia Police station limits in Dakshina Kannada district, police said on Thursday.

Mohammad Sanif, 19-year-old B.com student of First Grade College at Sullia, was beaten up by a group of Hindu students on August 30 for being friends with a Hindu girl student.

Sanif, a resident of Jalsoor Village, was talking to his Hindu friend. The accused did not like Sanif talking to Hindu girl and took him to the college playground. The accused had pulled the shirt of the victim and assaulted him with a wooden log.

The accused questioned him why he was talking to Hindu girl and threatened him that he won’t be spared if he continued to talk to her. He was also pushed to the ground and kicked.

The victim had informed the matter to his family members who lodged a police complaint in this regard. Sanif is being treated at the Sullia Government hospital, police said.

The police have arrested five students for assaulting Sanif and four students for supporting the assault. The photos of the assault have gone viral on social media and created public outrage. Police have taken up further investigations.