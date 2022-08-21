KTR asks Amit Shah to speak on release of convicts in Bilkis Bano case

Hyderabad: Ahead of union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to Telangana, TRS working president KT Rama Rao on Sunday demanded the former to explain why his government decided to release the rapists of Bilkis Bano. The Gujarat government released 11 convicts of the Bilkis Bano gang-rape case under its remission policy on August 15.

In a series of tweets, Rama Rao stated that the people of Telangana were keen to hear from Amit Shah as to why the Gujarat government decided to release the “Sanskari Rapists” in the Bilkis Bano case.

“Balathkar Justification is against what Hon’ble PM preached from the ramparts of Red Fort. Is Gujarat Govt not taking PM sir seriously? (sic)” he said, with reference to Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressing the need to extend support to ‘Nari Shakti’ and stop disrespecting women.

Making ‘Parivarvad’ jibe in an oblique reference to Amit Shah, the TRS working president tweeted that the father of an “ace cricketer” is visiting Telangana. He furtherr said the visiting dignitary will also “campaign for a gentleman whose brother is an MP”, indirectly referring to K Rajgopal Reddy who recently resigned as MLA from Munugode Assembly constituency and joined BJP to contest the bypolls.

“The father of an “Ace cricketer” who rose through the ranks & became BCCI Secretary (purely on merit) is visiting Telangana today. He will campaign for a gentleman whose brother is an MP & whose wife was an MLC contestant. And he will lecture & enlighten us on Parivarvad, (sic)” Rama Rao tweeted.

On the occasion, the IT Minister made a point stating that nation grows when all the citizens collectively focus on innovation, infrastructure and inclusive growth. “Nations fail when it’s leadership focuses on Division, Derision & Demagoguery,” he said, citing the growth of China and India whose GDP has grown from $ 470 billion in 1987 to $ 16 trillion and $ 3.1 trillion respectively in 2022.