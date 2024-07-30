KTR asks Speaker to hold next session for 20 days

BRS Working President KT Rama Rao also suggested the govt to table three to four demands for grants for discussion on a single day from next assembly session

By Telangana Today Updated On - 30 July 2024, 07:57 PM

Hyderabad: BRS Working President KT Rama Rao on Tuesday suggested to the Speaker to hold the next session of the assembly for at least 20 days so that all the important issues could be discussed at length.

Rama Rao, who was allowed to make a point by the Speaker at the beginning of the session, suggested that the government should table only three to four demands for grants for discussion on a single day from the next session, as it would be convenient for the members to discuss the issue in detail and the ministers would also have time to clarify their doubts.

“Yesterday 19 demands were put for discussion and the session continued till 3 am. This is not a good practice. My suggestion to the Chair is that from the next session limited demands or issues should be taken up in the House for discussion. This will allow the members to discuss the issues in length,”he said.

Stating that this time assembly had 57 new members, he said in order to allow all of them to participate in the debate, the duration of the session had to be increased. He told Legislative Affairs Minister D Sridhar Babu that his party would fully cooperate with the government in running the House in an effective manner.

“We will cooperate with the government in running the House. Our intention is to discuss issues in a proper manner. We want all the members to express their views,”he said.