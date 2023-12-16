KTR assures all support to combat drug menace

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao assured the State government of all support in combating drug menace in the State.

He made this assurance in the Assembly on Saturday after Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy sought the help of all political parties in eradicating drug use and circulation in Telangana.

But this assurance came after they indulged in a verbal duel. When the Chief Minister repeated his government’s resolve to control drug menace, Rama Rao reminded that the BRS government had established Telangana State Anti-Narcotics Bureau. The then City Police Commissioner CV Anand was appointed as its head.

Stating that there could be difference of opinion between the ruling and opposition over several issues, the Chief Minister urged that as social responsibility all political parties should support government’s efforts.

“We will extend 100 per cent support” Rama Rao said in reply.

When the Chief Minister pointed out that many youth in Punjab were abusing drugs and many young widows were struggling to eke livelihood, the BRS working president reminded that Congress was in power in Punjab before AAP government.

He also pointed out that a movie “Udta Punjab” was also made in Bollywood over drug menace in Punjab.

“This is what happens when we have a Chief Minister under Payment Quota and who gets PCC president post under Payment Quota” Rama Rao said, adding that these remarks were made by Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy.