Parties like BRS to play key role in national politics after Lok Sabha polls: KTR

He pointed out that the BJP-led Centre could not finalise Telangana's share in Krishna River water in last 10 years, and instead, took away seven mandals and Singur project to merge in Andhra Pradesh.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 23 April 2024, 06:57 PM

Hyderabad: Stating that neither of the national alliances would get a clear majority, BRS working president KT Rama Rao said any alliance would have to seek the support of parties like BRS to form the government at the Centre after the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

The NDA led by the BJP was unlikely to secure more than 200 seats, while the Congress party would not win more than 150 seats, he said.

Also Read Oppn parties being forced to ‘surrender’, says KTR

Rama Rao appealed to the people of Telangana to elect BRS candidates and enable the party to play its role at the Centre.

“If BRS wins 8 to 10 seats, the government at the Centre will listen to us. Only BRS can safeguard the interests of Telangana and only K Chandrashekhar Rao can stop the BJP,” he reiterated, while addressing multiple roadshows during a poll campaign for the BRS candidates in Chevella, Nagarkurnool and Warangal parliamentary constituencies on Tuesday.

Coming down heavily on Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and the Congress party, the BRS working president said the Congress party came to power in the State by making false promises during the Assembly polls.

The Chief Minister was once again trying to cheat the people in the Lok Sabha elections with false promises, he said, stating that if one gets cheated repeatedly, the fault lies with the one getting cheated rather than the cheater himself.

“Just like movie sequels, Revanth Reddy is coming to cheat people for second time. After failing to fulfill his promise to waive off crop loans immediately after coming to power on December 9, he is now promising to implement it by August 15. Should we trust him once again when he failed to disburse Rythu Bandhu amount itself?” he asked, dubbing Revanth Reddy as an honest fraudster who admitted to be cheating people who want to get cheated.

He urged people to question the ruling party for failing to fulfill its promises. Rama Rao criticised the BJP for making zero contribution to the growth of Telangana and the country, but resorting to communal politics for votes in the Lok Sabha elections.

He pointed out that the BJP-led Centre could not finalise Telangana’s share in Krishna River water in last 10 years, and instead, took away seven mandals and Singur project to merge in Andhra Pradesh.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised to bring back black money and deposit Rs 15 lakh each Jan Dhan bank account. He also promised two crore jobs, double farmers’ income, housing for all and many others. As he failed to deliver them, he is begging for votes in the name of Lord Rama,” he said.

He pointed out that though the Yadadri temple was renovated by the BRS government, it did not drag God into politics for votes. While Prime Minister Modi distributed sacred rice (Akshinthalu) of Lord Rama across the country to seek votes, former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao empowered farmers to produce rice to feed the entire nation.

He recalled numerous welfare schemes implemented by the BRS government led by Chandrashekhar Rao during the last 10 years.

“The BRS got defeated by narrow margins in the Assembly elections. People need not think twice to vote for the BRS just because the party is not in power in Telangana. Give us 10 MP seats and see how the political dynamics change in the State,” he said. He said leaders like RS Praveen Kumar joined the party during these tough times, rather than the ruling Congress.

He pointed out that the BRS gave tickets to committed leaders like Kasani Gnaneswar from Chevella, Praveen Kumar from Nagarkurnool and Dr Marepalli Sudhir Kumar from Warangal to be the voice of backward classes and marginalised sections.