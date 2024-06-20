KTR assures to fight on behalf of police job aspirants against GO 46

Interacting with job aspirants who came to meet him at Telangana Bhavan here, he said the previous BRS government took a decision to amend GO 46 following requests from the aspirants, but could not take any action due to the election code.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 June 2024, 09:22 PM

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Thursday vowed to fight for cancellation of GO 46 on behalf of the police job aspirants and to ensure justice to them.

However, he assured that the party was committed to ensure justice for job aspirants until the GO is cancelled.

Meanwhile, BRS leader A Rakesh Reddy who took up the issue with the State government recently, took a jibe at the Congress government for ushering the change it promised.

He stated that though the GO 46 victims have been fighting against it, the State government was not even ready to listen to their problems. He pointed out that within six months of its rule, the Congress government brought in a huge change which in turn is forcing people to hit the roads, opposing the government’s incompetent rule.

“From ASHA workers and Anganwadis to DSC and Groups aspirants, every one has been forced to stage protests and fight for justice.

If the situation continues, even the Ministers might have to hit the roads,” he added. He demanded the State government to address the issues pertaining to the unemployed youth.