KTR at RGUKT: Telangana committed to improve infrastructure of higher education

The State was playing a lead role in facilitating and providing strategic direction to global companies with high-quality human resources, Minister said.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:40 PM, Sat - 10 December 22

(Source: Twitter/Minister for IT, Industries, MA & UD, Telangana)

Nirmal: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said Telangana was playing a lead role in facilitating and providing strategic direction to global companies with high-quality human resources.

Addressing students at the fifth convocation ceremony of Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT)-Basar on Saturday, Rama Rao said that the State government, under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, was committed to improve the infrastructure of higher education institutions. The State government had established a robust innovation ecosystem, which includes T-Hub, WE HUB, T-Works, Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge (TASK), T-Works, Research and Innovation Circle of Hyderabad (RICH), he said, advising the students to look at 3D-digitization, decarbonization and decentralization which would present immense opportunities for them in the near future. He also requested Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy to introduce a practice school or apprenticeship model so that students get industrial exposure while pursuing academics.

Earlier, the Minister, who was accompanied by Ministers Sabitha Indra Reddy and Allola Indrakaran Reddy, presented degrees to 576 students who graduated from the varsity and 38 gold medals to meritorious students.

The event also witnessed RGUKT signing a memorandum of understanding with T-Hub. Rama Rao said that in association with T-Hub and T-Works, RGUKT would be encouraged to offer courses in innovation and entrepreneurship, artificial intelligence, machine learning, data analytics, aerospace, smart materials, electric vehicles, clean energy, and holography as a minor course or diploma course in order to be industry ready. He assured that the campus would be supplied with drinking water through Mission Bhagiratha.

Stating that RGUKT would become the first educational institute in the country to meet its energy requirements from renewable sources and not from traditional power, and that the campus would get a science block, the Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy for the decision to establish a 10-bedded hospital supported by doctors from various specialisations.

Earlier, Rama Rao handed over laptops to engineering students. About 2,200 laptops, 1,500 desktops were readied to be given away to the engineering, and Pre-University Course (PUC) I and II year students. He virtually inaugurated a data centre, a roof-top solar power plant, besides laying a foundation stone for a building of the science department.

The ministers were received by RGUKT Vice-Chancellor Prof V Venkata Ramana and Director S Satheesh Kumar. Government Whip Balka Suman, former Adilabad MP S Venugopala Chary, Mudhole MLA G Vittal Reddy and others were present.