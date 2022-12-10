KT Rama Rao hands over laptops, uniforms to RGUKT-Basar students

Rama Rao, who along with ministers P Sabitha Indra Reddy, Allola Indrakaran Reddy and Government Whip Balka Suman reached the university to participate in the 5th convocation of the institution

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:45 AM, Sat - 10 December 22

Nirmal: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao gave away laptops and uniforms to students of the RGUKT-Basar at a programme held on the campus on Saturday.

Rama Rao, who along with ministers P Sabitha Indra Reddy, Allola Indrakaran Reddy and Government Whip Balka Suman reached the university to participate in the 5th convocation of the institution, handed over laptops and uniforms to students of Pre-University Course (PUC)-I year. He said the State government was determined to ensure better quality infrastructure and education to the students of the university.

The Minister later convened a review meeting with the authorities of the institution over progress of developmental works, steps to improve academic performance of the students and provision of employment and higher education opportunities.

Earlier, the Ministers were received by RGUKT Vice-Chancellor Prof V Venkata Ramana and Director S Satheesh Kumar.

Former MP S Venugopala Chary, Mudhole MLA G Vittal Reddy and others were present.