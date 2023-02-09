KTR conducts meeting on arrangements for Secretariat inauguration

A special meeting would be conducted on Monday to discuss more aspects with party leaders from Greater Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:06 PM, Thu - 9 February 23

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi working president and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao instructed party leaders to work in coordination and make the inaugural programme of the new Secretariat and the public meeting at Parade Grounds on February 17 a grand success.

With the State government naming the Secretariat complex after Dr. BR Ambedkar, instructions were issued to the party leaders to conduct special programmes in all assembly constituencies. On Thursday, the Minister held a meeting over the arrangements for the inauguration and the public meeting with Ministers, MLAs and BRS leaders from the Greater Hyderabad region.

Also Read Congress always supports destruction and opposes developments: KTR

A special meeting would be conducted on Monday to discuss more aspects with party leaders from Greater Hyderabad, he said.

For better coordination, senior leaders from other districts would be appointed as incharges for different constituencies in Greater Hyderabad. All the incharge leaders would extensively monitor the works in respective constituencies from February 13 to 17, he informed.