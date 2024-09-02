KTR criticises Congress government’s failure to handle flood crisis effectively

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao criticised the Congress government for its inefficient handling of the ongoing flood crisis in Telangana. Comparing the BRS cadre’s relentless efforts despite severe rains and the Congress government’s indifference, he appreciated the BRS activists for their display of true public service and compassion.

“While the Congress government remains absent, you (BRS cadre) have risen to the challenge, serving those in need. Your tireless efforts are the backbone of our party, proving once again that we are the force that keeps Telangana strong,” he posted on X, urging the cadre to continue supporting flood-affected people, but also to ensure their own safety.

Rama Rao trained his guns at the Congress government’s rescue and relief operations during the crisis, particularly questioning the absence of three senior Ministers from Khammam. “Where are the three mighty Ministers from Khammam? Could they not have sent a rescue helicopter? We had done that more than half a dozen times in our government,” he added.

The BRS working president also condemned the government’s decision to offer Rs 5 lakh as ex-gratia to the bereaved families who lost loved ones in the floods, calling the amount insufficient. He urged Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to fulfill his earlier promise of providing Rs 25 lakh as compensation. “Anything less than Rs 25 lakh would be a betrayal of public trust,” he asserted.

He also called for increased compensation of Rs 5 lakh for those who have lost their homes, depending on the extent of damage. He accused the government of poor planning and mismanagement, which led to unnecessary loss of lives. He urged the State government to take immediate steps to protect lives and restore confidence among those affected by the floods. “Keep your word, Mr Chief Minister, and ensure the families receive the support they were promised,” he remarked.

Rama Rao also mentioned the worsening dengue situation in the state, with over 6,000 cases reported, including more than 800 new cases in just five days. “The Congress government’s failure to combat the spread is costing lives, but instead of taking responsibility, the Congress government chooses to ignore the deaths caused by this crisis. The people of Telangana deserve accountability, not apathy,” he remarked.