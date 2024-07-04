KTR criticises Rahul Gandhi over failure to uphold Constitutional spirit

He pointed out that while Rahul Gandhi claims to adhere to the Schedule 10 of the Constitution, he simultaneously undermines it by encouraging defection of BRS MLAs into the Congress.

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao criticised the Congress especially its Lok Sabha leader Rahul Gandhi for failing to uphold the Constitutional spirit, despite frequently talking about it. He pointed out that while Rahul Gandhi claims to adhere to the Schedule 10 of the Constitution, he simultaneously undermines it by encouraging defection of BRS MLAs into the Congress.

“Rahul Gandhi’s actions contradict his words. How can the nation trust him when he inducts BRS MLAs in the Congress, contrary to their manifesto? Yeh Kaisa Nyay Patra (Congress election manifesto) Hain?” he asked, in a statement.

BRS MP Keshava Rao tendered resignation after joining the Congress party. Welcome his decision What about the BRS MLA who defected and contested Loksabha on Congress ticket? What about half a dozen other BRS MLAs who defected to congress?@RahulGandhi is this how you are… pic.twitter.com/6NEN71J5GA — KTR (@KTRBRS) July 4, 2024

Following the resignation of BRS MP K Keshava Rao to his Rajya Sabha membership upon joining the Congress, Rama Rao called for the resignation of BRS MLAs who joined Congress, asserting that if Rahul Gandhi were sincere about his manifesto promises, he should ensure these MLAs step down. He demanded that the ruling Congress must spell out its stance on the fate of the BRS MLAs who joined it.

Further, the BRS working president questioned the fate of the half-dozen BRS MLAs who switched allegiance. “What about the BRS MLA who defected and contested the Lok Sabha on a Congress ticket? What about the half a dozen other BRS MLAs who joined Congress?. Rahul Gandhi cannot remain silent on this issue, he owes an explanation,” he demanded.