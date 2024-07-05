MLC Kavitha to approach Supreme Court for bail

Hyderabad: BRS MLC K Kavitha who is in Tihar Jail in connection with the Delhi excise policy case, is expected to approach the Supreme Court for bail on Monday. This decision comes after the Delhi High Court rejected her bail plea.

On Friday, BRS working president KT Rama Rao along with former Minister T Harish Rao visited Kavitha in Tihar Jail and discussed about the next move. They encouraged her to remain strong and keep faith in the judiciary. They were confident that she will secure bail soon.

Both the leaders also discussed the upcoming bail petition with a team of legal experts in Delhi. The bail petition is likely to be filed after the Supreme Court vacation ends on Monday. Both Rama Rao and Harish Rao will stay in Delhi until the petition is filed, coordinating closely with the legal team. Party leaders are hopeful that the Supreme Court will grant her the relief.

Meanwhile, the Rouse Avenue Court on Friday extended the judicial custody of Kavitha till July 18. Special Judge Kaveri Baweja passed the order.