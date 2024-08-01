KTR demands action to ensure women’s safety

Expressing his ire on social media, Rama Rao pointed out that Telangana was without a Home Minister for the last eight months, attributing the increase in crimes as its direct result.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 1 August 2024, 05:46 PM

File photo of KTR.

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao expressed concern over the recent surge in sexual assaults against women in Telangana.

In just 48 hours, the State witnessed four brutal incidents, including gang rapes and assaults against women, he said, adding that the gruesome acts were a disgrace, highlighting a severe lack of security for women and a worsening law and order situation in the State.

Also Read Second suspect held in Vanasthalipuram gangrape case

Expressing his ire on social media, Rama Rao pointed out that Telangana was without a Home Minister for the last eight months, attributing the increase in crimes as its direct result. He specifically highlighted the horrific incidents in Vanasthalipuram, Shaligouraram, Nirmal and Puppalaguda, calling for urgent action.

“We demand swift justice and strict punishments for the culprits. The government must take immediate steps to ensure the safety of women in our State,” he said.