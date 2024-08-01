Second suspect held in Vanasthalipuram gangrape case

Published Date - 1 August 2024

Hyderabad: The Vanasthalipuram police on Wednesday night arrested Shivaji Reddy, the second suspect in the software employee gang rape case reported early this week.

Shivaji Reddy (33), who runs a real estate business, is reportedly a close follower of a Congress party legislator. He was absconding and evading police since the incident was reported on Monday and was caught at Chilakaluripeta of Guntur district in Andhra Pradesh.

Vanasthalipuram police said in view of the seriousness and gravity of the case, four special teams were formed to nab him at the earliest.

The victim, a 24-year-old software software employee, was allegedly raped by her childhood friend, Y.Gowtham Reddy (24) and Shivaji Reddy.

According to Vanasthalipuram ACP, P.Kasi Reddy, Gowtham Reddy had invited the victim to a party on getting a job in an multinational company. The duo went to a bar and restaurant at Omkar Nagar in Vanasthalipuram, where he allegedly forced her to consume alcohol.

“After she lost her consciousness, he took her to the room upstairs in the bar and raped her. Later, he called his friend Shivaji Reddy, who too raped her,” the official said. After regaining consciousness, the victim raised an alarm and made a phone call to her friend informing about the sexual assault.

Fearing consequences, both the suspects fled from the spot and the victim was shifted to a private hospital in LB Nagar by her friend. Gowtham was arrested within 18 hours of the complaint being lodged and currently lodged in prison.