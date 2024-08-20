KTR demands CM Revanth to explain his unconditional love for MEIL

Questions CM's changed approach towards the firm and his reluctance to initiate action against it which was responsible for collapse of retaining wall of Sunkishala project

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 August 2024, 12:04 PM

BRS working president KT Rama Rao

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao questioned Chief Minister Revanth Reddy‘s changed approach towards Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited (MEIL) and his reluctance to initiate action against the company which was responsible for the collapse of the retaining wall of the Sunkishala project.

He also asked the Chief Minister to explain to the public why the company, once harshly criticised by him, was now receiving favourable treatment.

Taking to X on Tuesday, Rama Rao shared news reports about the State government’s plans to hand over the construction of the Kodangal Lift Irrigation Scheme worth Rs 4,350 crore to MEIL, despite the company facing severe negligence charges in connection with the Sunkishala incident.

As the principal opposition, we’ve been demanding a judicial inquiry into the Sunkishala incident and blacklisting of Megha Engineering Instead of acting on MEIL whose negligence has resulted in the Sunkishala mishap, now apparently CM Revanth Reddy is going to reward them with… https://t.co/fN4SA1U5Un pic.twitter.com/Mru1j2PIzl — KTR (@KTRBRS) August 20, 2024

He reiterated that as the principal opposition, the BRS was demanding for a judicial inquiry into the Sunkishala incident and blacklist the contract agency MEIL, until the inquiry is completed. However, instead of acting against MEIL, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy had decided to reward them with the Kodangal Lift Irrigation Scheme.

“Wonder why this generosity and unconditional love to a company that he himself had labelled ‘East India Company’ and an exploiter of Telangana wealth?” he asked.