KTR demands govt to conduct medical camps in govt schools amid rising cases of viral fevers

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 September 2024, 11:20 PM

File photo of BRS working president KT Rama Rao

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao demanded the State government to set up medical camps across residential and government schools immediately, in the wake of rampant viral fevers. He was responding to reports about 35 students at social welfare residential boys school in Sirpur, falling sick with fevers in just two days.

He raised concern over an alarming rise in viral fevers and questioned the silence of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy even as students are being neglected in numerous incidents.

Rama Rao demanded the State government act responsibly and initiate necessary measures to ensure more students do not fall sick. “Sending away these unwell students with their parents is nothing but irresponsible and unbothered act. The government should ensure that all of them get absolute medical care,” he said.